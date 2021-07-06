Yucatan company was the victim of identity theft

Condusef alerts the population to check well their paperwork so as not to fall into fraud.

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 06, 2021).- At the national level, 14 financial institutions that suffered identity theft were recently identified, including one in Yucatán, Prestaciones Plus SA de CV, which has already filed a lawsuit with the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of the Users of Financial Services (Condusef), a government agency that alerts people to check well where they do paperwork so as not to be victims of the crime of fraud.

According to Condusef, the companies that have filed their complaint accused the impersonation of their business name by individuals or companies, who seek to economically affect those who require a loan.

The companies that have denounced that their identities are replaced to commit some type of fraud have been detected in Mexico City, Nuevo León, Chihuahua, Querétaro, Michoacán, Guanajuato, and Yucatán.

The companies that the Condusef has registered after being denounced, have managed to carry out frauds from one thousand to 200 thousand pesos approximately, so the Condusef precisely alerts people to corroborate the business name of the companies and above all, they also ask to verify that where they carry out the procedures have the duly corresponding registry.

One of the signs that Condusef asks to review is that people interested in a loan or credit do not have to provide money in advance, and if they are asked to do so, it is highly likely that they are being victims of a scam, a fraud.

According to the complaints received from the affected people in Yucatán and the other states, a Modus Operandis was identified, and mostly, the companies ask for money from the people who request the procedure.

Condusef points out that those who commit fraud often provide reports through social networks or contact people by phone, especially to offer immediate credits in exchange for brief requirements.

Another way to be alert is that the alleged companies ask for payments with small monthly payments and in this sense, users must pay attention since they usually resort to the implantation of identities, that is, they use information such as company name, addresses, telephone numbers and corporate image and logos of legally constituted companies.

The Condusef asks citizens not to send personal information via WhatsApp and if they ask for it, it is a sign that there is a risk of fraud.

In the case of people in Yucatán and the other states where this problem was identified, the government agency identified that when people deposited amounts requested by the alleged company, they no longer received more information and for this reason, they asked not to accept loans or credits in which they have to give advances for any concept.

In addition, they can check first if the company with which they will do the procedures is legally constituted and they can do so through this link https://webapps.condusef.gob.mx/SIPRES/jsp/pub/index.jsp

Similarly, there is a fraud portal where you can check if complaints against such company appear https://phpapps.condusef.gob.mx/fraudes_financieros/index.php

