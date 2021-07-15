Yucatán advances steadily in fulfilling the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 15, 2021).- The Government of the State of Yucatán, headed by Mauricio Vila Dosal, participated in the 2021 High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (FPAN), which was represented by the head of the General Secretariat of Government (SGG), María Fritz Sierra.

“From the beginning of our administration, we have sought to express within the State Development Plan what are our priorities to give attention to the needs of each and every Yucatecan,” explained Mauricio Vila before representatives of the member states of the United Nations Organization (UN), officials of the Government of Mexico and actors involved in the 2030 Agenda.

The Secretary of Economy and representative of the Government of Mexico at the meeting, Tatiana Clouthier Carrillo highlighted the concern and political will to comply with the 2030 Agenda that Yucatán has shown by promoting the law on fishing with respect to the ban on grouper for its due conservation.

The head of the State Executive and Fritz Sierra intervened as part of the program “The Localization of the 2030 Agenda in Mexico: Voluntary Local Reports for a Sustainable Recovery”, an event parallel to the forum convened by the Federal Government’s Secretariats of Economy and Foreign Relations, in conjunction with the German Cooperation for Sustainable Development (GIZ) Mexico and Partners for Review.

Yucatán was invited to be part of this meeting, in recognition of its commitment and initiative in the preparation of its Voluntary Local Report, a periodic review mechanism that shows the results of the actions undertaken in the implementation of the Agenda, based on the three dimensions of development: economic, social and environmental protection.

With a view to continuing to advance in the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), Vila Dosal highlighted that, through the State Council of the 2030 Agenda in Yucatán, it has been possible to strengthen and institutionalize the aforementioned alliances within our territory, and with this, to undertake much more profound changes in what our state requires.

He reported that Yucatán obtained international recognition for actions undertaken since the adoption of the Agenda, such as the Yucatán Solidario initiative, which the United Nations distinguished with the Solidarity award of the Action Campaign for the SDGs, also considered one of the best of its kind.

Also, the Youth in Action Strategy for the Prevention of Pregnancy in Adolescents in Yucatán has received special mention for its good practices, as well as the Veda Festival, distinguished with the Transforming Mexico from the Local award, awarded by the UNDP.

“In addition, I want to share with you that Yucatán joined the Voluntary Local Review Declaration, after being invited by the City of New York last month, which will be a tool where local and regional governments around the world formally commit to reporting on the SDGs and our progress ”, said the head of the Executive.

