Xibalbá theme park will be presented at the Tianguis Turístico in Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 20, 2021).- A range of more than 100 tourist attractions will be presented by the state of Yucatán at the Tianguis Turístico de México (TTM), which will be held in Mérida from November 16 to 19 this year.

Among them, a Maya theme park that will feature cenote diving, exploration of caves, Maya villages, Meliponarios, extreme sports, and its emblematic archaeological zones, informed the head of the Tourism Development Secretariat (Sefotur), Michel Fridman Hirsch.

The official added that the TTM includes the presentation of the Xibalbá theme park, located in the municipality of Valladolid, of the Xcaret Group, which will trigger the arrival of visitors to that area of ​​the State.

She added that the tourism promotion campaign “365 days in Yucatan” will also be launched internationally since a visitor can spend a year in the entity to be able to enjoy the great diversity of tourist attractions, ranging from archaeological zones, cenotes, theme parks focused on the May world and much more.

Biosafety

Another aspect that stood out is the biosecurity necessary to receive a large number of TTM participants, in which there will be a before and after of this maximum national tourism event.

“We are going to work on that, on taking advantage of this crisis, not only building better tourism, but also a new way of making a tourist market, with changes that have been needed for a long time. We do not intend to return to the same model as two, three years ago, we want to be a watershed, (make) an innovative, more efficient, and more in line with current needs, ” she argued.

She recalled that the TTM will be held from November 16 to 19, which is why we are working so that buyers from markets such as Europe, America and Asia attend the event.

“We know that the Tianguis Turistico will be that great showcase, which already was because it is the most important tourism fair in Mexico and Latin America, but now it takes on more relevance with the urgency of reactivating and recovering tourism after the Covid,” she added.

