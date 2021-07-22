World Brain Day 2021: Theme, History And Significance

World Brain Day 2021: The day is dedicated to raising awareness about brain health. The theme of this year’s World Brain Day is “Stop Multiple Sclerosis”, which entails raising global awareness about multiple sclerosis.
(July 22, 2021).- World Brain Day is dedicated to raising awareness and promoting advocacy related to brain health. It is celebrated on July 22. This year, the World Federation of Neurology (WFN) and MS International Federation (MSIF) are at the forefront, leading the campaign to spread awareness about multiple sclerosis (MS), a neurological disease whose effects range from cognitive impairment to significant physical disability.
The day was first observed in 2014 and this is the eighth World Brain Day. As part of the campaign this year, the two bodies – WFN and MSIF – have urged those with MS, their family members and health experts and the public to join hands and raise awareness about the ways to stop multiple sclerosis.
Professor Tissa Wijerante, Chair, the WFN World Brain Day committee said that someone in the world receives the life-altering diagnosis of multiple sclerosis every five minutes. “To support those living with MS and their carers, we have ignited a global campaign to educate the public on this neurological disease,” Wijerante said in a statement.
Theme
The theme of this year’s World Brain Day is “Stop Multiple Sclerosis”, which entails raising global awareness about multiple sclerosis. This year, the efforts led by WFN and MSIF have also received support from the American Academy of Neurology, European Academy of Neurology and World Health Organization.
History
On July 22, 1957, the World Federation of Neurology. The Public Awareness and Advocacy Committee, at the WCN Council of Delegates assembly on 22 September 2013, proposed that July 22 be celebrated as World Brain Day. The proposal received a warm welcome and implementation the very next year.
Significance Of The Day
According to figures put out by the World Federation of Neurology, over 2.8 million people, belonging to all ages, are living with multiple sclerosis. In several parts of the world, there is no access to treatment and trained healthcare professionals. And therefore, it’s all the more significant to have days such as World Brain Day, which is dedicated to raising awareness for MS, its impact on individuals living with it, their families as well as society. Not just that, the objective is to improve access to quality neurological care and life-changing treatments.
Leave a Comment