Works to improve mobility and provide greater road safety in Mérida’s Periférico continue

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 12, 2021).- Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and the mayor of Mérida, Alejandro Ruz Castro, supervised this day the repaving works in 13 kilometers of the interior and exterior bodies of this important artery of the Yucatecan capital, which will be completed in the coming weeks.
Similarly, Vila Dosal and Ruz Castro confirmed the construction of a pedestrian bridge and the bay-type stops that are installed for the ascent and descent of bus passengers, as part of the infrastructure for the new “Va y ven” Peripheral route.
The resurfacing works of the 13 critical kilometers in the inner and outer bodies of the Peripheral Ring of Mérida present important progress, so they will be completed in the coming weeks, it was reported during a supervision visit by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and Mayor Alejandro Ruz Castro to said works, which are within the Joint Program for the Improvement of Mobility and Road Infrastructure.
At kilometer 47.5, near the Diamante Paseos de Opichén subdivision, Vila Dosal and Ruz Castro carried out a supervision visit to the construction site that is part of the coordinated work carried out by the State Government and the Mérida City Hall.
They underlined the vital importance of pedestrian bridges to facilitate and safeguard the integrity of those who must cross the two central bodies of the Peripheral.
