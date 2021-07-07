Woman drowns in Akumal, Quintana Roo

Akumal, Q.R. — A young woman was pronounced dead on Tuesday by responding paramedics on an Akumal beach after being pulled out of the water by a lifeguard.
On the morning of Tuesday, July 6th, hotel guests reported seeing a woman go for a swim in the sea in front of their hotel.
An on-duty lifeguard saw the 27-year-old woman struggling.
He went into the water and was able to return her to shore, however, that was when he noticed the young woman was unconscious. Hotel staff called emergency 911 who sent paramedics to the scene.
When the paramedics arrived, they tried to use CPR but were unable to do anything for the woman, as she no longer had vital signs.
Police officers cordoned off the area while they waited for the medical examiner to arrive. The identity of the woman was not revealed by the authorities.
Source: The Riviera Maya Times
