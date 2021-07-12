Whoever is caught littering in Progreso will be sanctioned

Progreso, Yucatán, (July 12, 2021).- Port authorities urged vacationers to respect the environment and not to litter on beaches, streets, and roads of the municipality and surrounding communities and recalled that there are penalties for those who do not abide by the rules.

The director of Public Services and Ecology, Karim Dzib López, pointed out that the port has been prepared to receive travelers and offer them a pleasant place for a family stay, so she insisted that they need to be responsible, take care of the ecosystems, and respect animal life, in addition to reporting anomalies from the corresponding agencies.

They pointed out that the municipal government and citizens must work together to achieve common objectives, in this case, it is up to the authority to create environmental awareness so as not to have the streets and beaches in poor condition, and the citizens to respect common spaces and behave.

Meanwhile, the Ecological Police carry out rounds 24 hours a day. “We need people to do their part, especially now that, for example, we have the clubhouse area, a place where weeds abound on the sides, and where due to the high temperatures it is more likely to have a fire if we leave cigarette butts in that point, ” she added.

On the other hand, on Sunday, July 11th, municipal authorities evicted tourist service providers who arrived at the boardwalk, near Calle 58, since the area is closed by the sanitary provision.

Those affected were upset by the action, since, according to them, they make a living from these businesses, so closing the boardwalks and not allowing them to work threatens their well-being, as they need to sell their merchandise to support their families.

