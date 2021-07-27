Warm weather and scattered showers expected in Merida this Tuesday, July 27

Tropical wave approaches the Peninsula

Mérida, Yucatán.- The weather in Yucatán this Tuesday, July 27, will be hot with a probability of scattered storms, due to the establishment of a trough over the Peninsula and the displacement of tropical wave number 16.

Clouds are expected to increase, with the probability of showers with scattered storms mainly over the north, center and northwest of Yucatan.

Temperatures will be hot to very hot during the afternoon and warm at night.

Maximum temperatures will be 35 to 40 degrees in Yucatán. Likewise, an east-southeast wind is forecasted, shifting to the northeast at 15 to 25 kilometers per hour (km/h), with gusts higher than 45 km/h over the coast of Yucatan and Campeche.

Rains will be a constant during the next few days in the Yucatán Peninsula, not only because tropical wave number 16 will move over the south starting this Tuesday, but also because two other waves will pass over Yucatán before the end of the week.

As if that were not enough, heavy rains and storms could be accompanied by turbulence in the center, south and northwest of Yucatan, and for Merida scattered thunderstorms are expected during the afternoon.

Therefore, the population is advised to stay tuned to the reports issued by the state Civil Protection through its social networks.

