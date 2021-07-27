Violent eviction triggers confrontation between police and ‘squatters’ in Tulum (Video)

Tulum, Quibatana Roo, (July 27, 2021) .- An eviction attempt led to a confrontation in which at least one hundred civilians and <gents of the Quintana Roo State Police participated. The event took place in the neighborhood known as Nasim Joaquín in Tulum.

Apparently, the police used force after the avenues of the Tulum municipality were blocked. For a few hours, no entry or exit from the place was allowed.

What is happening in the Nasim de Tulum neighborhood?

According to official sources cited by local media, the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) issued an eviction order against the occupants who apparently invaded the area six years ago. In total, there are 140 irregular settlements in the area.

🔴 En #Tulum, un grupo de personas se está manifestando por un supuesto desalojo. Fuentes oficiales declaran que son presuntos paracaidistas pic.twitter.com/kts0xFrewr — Tulum Comunica (@ComunicaTulum) July 22, 2021

The “squatters”, as the policemen have pointed out, refused to be evicted, which led to a confrontation with stones between the police and civilians.

When a man asked the police officers to allow him to go get his daughters who were locked up in one of the evicted properties, the policemen threatened to beat him, in front of the media covering the incident. The man finally crosses, amid insults and he can be seen on the footage with his hands up, begging the officers to allow him through, which they finally did.

Faced with the reaction of the invaders, the State Attorney General’s Office ordered the eviction to be halted, so those affected were able to return to their homes.

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







Comments

comments