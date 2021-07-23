Very hot and crisp rain for this Friday in Yucatán

Temperatures will reach 38 degrees Celsius
Mérida, Yucatán.-The weather in Yucatan this Friday, July 23 will be hot to very hot, with a low possibility of rainfall due to a trough in the upper levels of the troposphere and high humidity over the Yucatan Peninsula.
This will cause cloudy to cloudy conditions with the probability of scattered and light showers in the north-central, northwest and south of Yucatan.
Maximum temperatures will be between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius on the coast and 34 to 38 degrees Celsius in the interior of the state and the city of Merida.
For now there is no cyclonic activity in the Atlantic that represents a danger for Mexico or Yucatan, but given that it is rainy and it is hurricane season, it is recommended to keep constantly informed of what Civil Protection publishes.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Downtown Mérida residents complain about an irregular recycling business
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 23, 2021) .-.
-
Governor-elect of Campeche Layda Sansores meets with Mauricio Vila
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 23, 2021) .-.
-
The Bazart (art alley) returns to the Santiago neighborhood in Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 23, 2021).- After.
-
Diver dies in Huhí cenote, Yucatán
Huhí, Yucatán, (July 23, 2021).- A.
-
Strange “Crop Circles” appear near Puebla’s ‘Megasocavón’ sinkhole (Video)
Puebla, Pue., (July 23, 2021).- Near.
-
Announcement of extended opening hours for restaurants in Yucatán
MÉRIDA, MX.- The demands made by.
-
Activists request regulation of the sale of pest-control substances in Yucatan
Mérida, Yucatán.- Animal advocates said they.
-
INE fines Nuevo León governor-elect’s party for role of influencer wife
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s electoral.
-
Mexico registers 16,244 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in one day
Mexico posts 16,244 more COVID-19 cases;.
-
American who spent USD 30 million on 3-mile border wall, wants to sell it now
A man who spent $30 million.
1 Comment on this post
In Pandemic, Have a fun with family and do 0nline work without investing single penny. No limit of earn, earn as much as you spent time online. For more detail visit the given Link. Follow Instructi0ns Here…–>>>> http://Job62.com
Leave a Comment