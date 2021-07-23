Very hot and crisp rain for this Friday in Yucatán

Temperatures will reach 38 degrees Celsius

Mérida, Yucatán.-The weather in Yucatan this Friday, July 23 will be hot to very hot, with a low possibility of rainfall due to a trough in the upper levels of the troposphere and high humidity over the Yucatan Peninsula.

This will cause cloudy to cloudy conditions with the probability of scattered and light showers in the north-central, northwest and south of Yucatan.

Maximum temperatures will be between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius on the coast and 34 to 38 degrees Celsius in the interior of the state and the city of Merida.

For now there is no cyclonic activity in the Atlantic that represents a danger for Mexico or Yucatan, but given that it is rainy and it is hurricane season, it is recommended to keep constantly informed of what Civil Protection publishes.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments