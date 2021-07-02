UNWTO says the Maya Train will triple tourism in southeastern Mexico

MÉXICO, (July 02, 2021).- The representative of the UNWTO Zurab Pololikashvili, arrived this Wednesday, June 30th to visit the most emblematic sites of the Maya culture, especially those that will be part of the Maya Train route such as the Magical Towns of Maní, Izamal, and Valladolid, as well as the archaeological zones of Uxmal and Chichén Itzá.

“Investing to facilitate the arrival of tourism to the southeast of Mexico will double or triple the flow of national and foreign visitors in the short term,” Pololikashvili said, highlighting the importance of the project.

“It is a great project because it will connect the most important tourist destinations in the Yucatan Peninsula, it will be very successful,” he added.

In addition, the Secretary-General of the UNWTO said that the Maya Train “will be a success anywhere in the world that it is promoted, even in Mexico City with its 25 million inhabitants.”

“It is not easy to connect three key points in the southeast of Mexico, I think the Government has taken a big step with this project that is viable,” he insisted.

The arrival of Pololikashvili to Yucatán is the result of the meetings that Fridman Hirsch held at the International Tourism Fair (Fitur) in Madrid (Spain), where she promoted the Yucatan as a destination with great archaeological treasures, Maya palaces, beaches, magic towns, haciendas, colonial architecture, and medical tourism, as well as sustainability projects in cenotes and pre-Hispanic villages.

The secretary of the World Tourism Organization will visit Maní, Izamal, Valladolid, Uxmal, and Chichén Itzá, and then he will tour the neighboring State of Quintana Roo.

