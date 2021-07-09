United Airlines to add more flights to Mexico and other destinations

Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc. UAL, 2.96% bounced 1.8% in premarket trading Friday, after the air carrier is taking advantage of the “resurgence” in travel as the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues, by saying it was adding nearly 150 flights to warm-weather cities in the U.S., and boosting service to Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America.

The stock’s rally comes after it fell 6.4% amid a four-day losing streak through Thursday. United said it will fly 137 more flights than it did in 2019 to Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada starting November through March 2022, and will increase service by 30% compared with 2019 to Latin beach and leisure markets. “Celebrating the holidays with family and loved ones in 2020 was a challenge, and we know our customers are already eager to plan winter vacations and gatherings in person this year to make up for the time that they lost,” said Ankit Gupta, vice president of network planning at United.

“As pandemic restrictions ease, people are becoming more confident in planning travel further in advance, so we want to make sure to offer our customers as much choice as possible,” Ankit Gupta concluded.

Source: Market Watch

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







