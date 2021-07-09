United Airlines to add more flights to Mexico and other destinations

Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc. UAL, 2.96% bounced 1.8% in premarket trading Friday, after the air carrier is taking advantage of the “resurgence” in travel as the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues, by saying it was adding nearly 150 flights to warm-weather cities in the U.S., and boosting service to Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America.
The stock’s rally comes after it fell 6.4% amid a four-day losing streak through Thursday. United said it will fly 137 more flights than it did in 2019 to Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada starting November through March 2022, and will increase service by 30% compared with 2019 to Latin beach and leisure markets. “Celebrating the holidays with family and loved ones in 2020 was a challenge, and we know our customers are already eager to plan winter vacations and gatherings in person this year to make up for the time that they lost,” said Ankit Gupta, vice president of network planning at United.
“As pandemic restrictions ease, people are becoming more confident in planning travel further in advance, so we want to make sure to offer our customers as much choice as possible,” Ankit Gupta concluded.
Source: Market Watch
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
The Space Tourism era has arrived
The era of space tourism is.
-
Tourism sector, the most affected by protests in Sisal
Merida Yucatan (July 09, 2021) .-.
-
Former Progreso mayor and his entire council arrested for acts of corruption
Progreso, Yucatán, (July 09, 2021).- The.
-
Arrest warrant issued against Mexican businessman Miguel Alemán Magnani
A federal control judge in Mexico.
-
Are the Yucatan octopus exports at risk?
Merida Yucatan; July 09, 2021 (ACOM) .-.
-
Fines of more than one million pesos and 3 years in prison for animal abuse in Yucatan
Now the Prosecutor’s Office will be.
-
Marijuana is legal in 37 states across the USA now
Since 2012, 19 states and Washington,.
-
Video of AMLO’s brother accepting cash goes viral (Watch video)
AMLO says the video of his.
-
Despite accident at sea, PEMEX bonds have risen this week
(Bloomberg) — Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) bondholders.
-
Drug seized in Kanasín bakery, there are 4 detainees
Kanasín, Yucatán; July 08, 2021 (ACOM).- After.
Leave a Comment