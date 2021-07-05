Two people are arrested in Mérida with 318 kilos of protected octopus

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 05, 2021).- Members of the National Guard (GN) in Mérida arrested two people on July 3 who were transporting approximately 318 kilos of fresh octopus without any documentation and violating the federal ban.
According to a statement from the agency, the events were recorded when authorities from the National Aquaculture and Fisheries Commission (Conapesca) requested the support of the National Guard to arrest two people who carried 16 plastic bags full of octopus.
After violating the ban on fishing for octopus species in waters under federal jurisdiction on the coastlines of the state, as detailed by the GN, and after reading the Book of Rights that Assist People in Detention and completing the National Detention Registry, the people, the vehicle and the marine product were presented before the Attorney General of the Republic Office in the Yucatan, to carry out the corresponding investigations.
Source: La Jornada Maya
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
8 foods that can get you in a bad mood, (avoid them during confinement)
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 05, 2021).- Be.
-
Two cantinas shut down in Kinchil for violating health protocols
Kinchil, Yucatan; July 05, 2021 (ACOM) .-.
-
Number of animal abuse cases increases in Cancun
Cancun, Quintana Roo., (July 05, 2021).-.
-
Campeche returns to yellow, business sector disagrees with government decision
Campeche, Camp., (July 05, 2021).- After.
-
15 deaths and 296 new infections of Covid-19 were reported in Yucatan in one day
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 05, 2021).- A.
-
Official COVID data in Yucatán do not coincide with other sources
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 05, 2021).- Again,.
-
Yucatán State Government delivers corn seeds to the families in rural communities
TIZIMÍN, YUC., (July 05, 2021).- In.
-
American Airlines announces new Miami – Chetumal direct flight
Chetumal, QRoo., (July 05, 2021).- New.
-
56 olive ridley turtles released in Yucatán
Progreso, Yucatán, (July 05, 2021).- Ecological.
-
CMIC calls for more participation for Yucatan microenterprises in the construction of the Maya Train
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 05, 2021).- Members.
Leave a Comment