Two people are arrested in Mérida with 318 kilos of protected octopus

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 05, 2021).- Members of the National Guard (GN) in Mérida arrested two people on July 3 who were transporting approximately 318 kilos of fresh octopus without any documentation and violating the federal ban.

According to a statement from the agency, the events were recorded when authorities from the National Aquaculture and Fisheries Commission (Conapesca) requested the support of the National Guard to arrest two people who carried 16 plastic bags full of octopus.

After violating the ban on fishing for octopus species in waters under federal jurisdiction on the coastlines of the state, as detailed by the GN, and after reading the Book of Rights that Assist People in Detention and completing the National Detention Registry, the people, the vehicle and the marine product were presented before the Attorney General of the Republic Office in the Yucatan, to carry out the corresponding investigations.

Source: La Jornada Maya

