Tulum Film Festival from August 4 to 8 in Quintana Roo

21 feature films will be screened at various venues in the tourist destination.

Tulum, Quintana Roo, (July 22, 2021).- A total of 21 feature presentations will be screened in the second edition of the Tulum International Film Festival (Fictu), an event that will take place from August 4 to 8 at different venues in this tourist destination.

Paula Chaurand, director of the festival, offered a virtual press conference, accompanied by various forerunners of the film and tourism industry, who detailed the event that this time will take place with all security and health measures to prevent any contagion of Covid-19. She pointed out that the second edition has a major challenge by offering all its face-to-face activities following strict measures to avoid any extraordinary situation due to the pandemic.

“In addition, the Fictu reaffirms its conviction to improve the conditions of the environment by carefully attending to issues of gender equality and respect for the environment,” she said.

In the presentation was Darío Flota Ocampo, general director of the Tourism Promotion Council of Quintana Roo, who highlighted the importance of the festival to promote cinematographic culture in the state and among national and foreign tourists, through an initiative that unites different communities around cinema and art.

For his part, David Ortiz Mena, president of the Tulum Hotel Association, highlighted the region’s commitment to promoting activities that encourage the participation of the Mexican and international public.

There will be four sections in which the works will be exhibited: Sideral, made up of the opening film Wild Indian, by Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr; Hemisphere, with feature films; Horizonte México which is made up of documentaries and, finally, Púlsar.

The projections of the Fictu, they reported, will be held at the Ikal hotel, Aloft Tulum, and the esplanade of the Tulum municipal palace. They will also have a mobile screen that will visit the communities of Hondzonot, Chanchén Primero, San Juan de Dios and Francisco Uh May. All presentations are free admission.

Source: Sipse

