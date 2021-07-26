Touristic surge in Valladolid, Yucatan

Businesses in the industry had “peaks” of visitors, so they expect to have better rates for the rest of summer vacation.

Mérida, Yucatán.- Although in the last two weeks there has been a slight increase of a little more than 30 percent in hotel and restaurant occupancy, businessmen in the eastern part of the state expect to have better rates for the remainder of the summer vacation, in which they will seek to create strategies to boost the arrival of visitors to the area of Valladolid and Chichén Itzá.

Valladolid tourism authorities reported that in the last week a little more than 300 tourist vehicles arrived in the region, including buses and vans; although it is true that this is not a flattering figure compared to vacation seasons before the pandemic, at least there are indications that tourism is “breathing” with improvement in these months.

In fact, restaurants and hotels show small “peaks” in the demand for their services during the weekends, since efforts have been made to launch promotions and strategies to attract customers, always with the sanitary measures and protocols established by the health crisis.

“We have an occupancy rate between 30 and 35 percent in hotels and restaurants, although on weekends it can reach 70 and 75 percent, that is why we are making efforts to keep all the tourist attractions open and that visitors continue to come to Valladolid”, asserted the municipal president, Enrique Ayora Sosa.

He acknowledged that although it is true that the pandemic has generated an atypical situation for tourism, the progress in the vaccination programs has helped to generate confidence among tourists, since waiters, travel guides and restaurateurs have already been vaccinated, which has placed the city as a safe travel destination.

He pointed out that, according to the reports of the municipal tourism department, from the week of July 10 to 16, Valladolid received nine thousand 865 tourists, of which 75 percent came from abroad and 25 percent from other states of the country.

In addition, during the same period, the arrival of 292 tourist vehicles was reported, of which 25 were vans, 30 Sprinter type vans, 237 buses, which are the ones that pass through the travel turs, after touring Chichen Itza, Ek Balam or going to visit a tourist park in Valladolid.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments