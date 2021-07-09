Tourism sector, the most affected by protests in Sisal

Merida Yucatan (July 09, 2021) .- Tourism is the most affected by the protests in Sisal, that oppose the designation of this port as a Magic Town.

According to businessman Jorge Escalante Bolio, the sector began with tourism promotion work to attract visitors to the new destination, a situation that would be affected if the authorities reverse the appointment as requested by the inhabitants of Sisal.

He warned that the confrontation would not provide a solution to the infrastructure and service improvements that have been requested.

Photo: (Reporteros Hoy)

The former president of the Tourism Business Council (Cetur) and other business chambers in Yucatán acknowledged that the destination faces various shortcomings, especially in street maintenance and services, although he insists that closing the port to visitors will not be a solution to these problems.

He ordered the municipal, state, and federal governments to meet the demands of the residents of Sisal so that the conflict reaches a solution.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments