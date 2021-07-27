Thursday night movie at Il Caffe: RED DOG

Greetings film fans:
Thursday night brings us one of everybody’s personal favorites, all the way from Down Under. Red Dog (2011) tells the story of an Australian cattle dog that refused to give up searching for its master, hitching rides with truckers and road train drivers throughout the West Coast of Australia.
Poignant and heartwarming, Red Dog is based on a true story that so captured the hearts of the local residents that they erected a statue in his honor, and if you go to Google Maps and look for the town of Dampier in Western Australia, you’ll find that statue at the entrance to the town.
Starring Josh Lucas, Rachael Taylor, and a very special dog named Koko, with the original story written by Louis de Bernieres (who also wrote Captain Corelli’s Mandolin). Here’s the IMDb link:
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0803061/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1
Il Caffe. Thursday, July 29. Dinner at 5:30. Movie at 6:30.
Please RSVP by email to nlavroff@yahoo.com, or to Maria by phone or WhatsApp: 999 990 0858
See you there!
