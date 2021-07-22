Three armed men are arrested in the middle of Cancun’s Hotel Zone

Cancun, Quintana Roo, (July 22, 2021).- A rapid intervention by the Cancun Tourist Police allowed the capture of three armed men aboard a private vehicle, an anonymous call prevented the police officers from the presence of these individuals in the hotel zone.

The alleged criminals were traveling aboard a white Nissan brand car, March model, which was intercepted by the uniformed officers forcing its occupants to descend from it to proceed to review and subsequently secure them.

The arrest operation took place at kilometer zero of the hotel zone of Playa de Cancún, where the police elements stopped a red compact car with Quintana Roo license plates number UVH-207-F, with three suspicious-looking individuals onboard.

Photo: (Turquesa news)

Presumably, these people were reported through an anonymous call to the 911 emergency number, but another version says that they were spotted by the tourist police officers, who thought they looked suspicious.

Photo: (Turquesa news)

In any case, the arrest yielded positive results, because when carrying out a routine inspection of the vehicle, two firearms apparently of caliber 9 millimeters were found.

Photo: (Turquesa news)

To determine their legal situation, the three suspects were transferred to the facilities of Complex C-5, at the moment it is not known if they belong to a criminal group or if they have a criminal record.

