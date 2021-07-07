This is how Mauricio Vila reacted when his name was mentioned as a probable presidential candidate in 2024 (Video)

Mauricio Vila assures that these are not moments to think about a candidacy for the presidency.
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (July 07, 2021).- After Marko Cortés, national president of the PAN political party, mentioned the name of Mauricio Vila as a possible candidate for the presidency of the republic, the head of the executive branch of Yucatán assured that these are not times to think about future electoral candidacies.
@senadomexicano @Mx_Diputados @SenadoresdelPAN @GobYucatan @Mich_fridman @AlexCamachoG1 El Gobernador de Yucatán Mauricio Vila manifiesta que no son tiempos para buscar la Presidencia de la República son tiempos de dar resultados pic.twitter.com/fq1qHVzrfs— Punto Aéreo Magazine (@PuntoAereoMagaz) July 5, 2021
The current governor of the state stressed that his only commitment is to continue working for the Yucatecans because there are still pending issues to fix statewide, such as the issue of the coronavirus pandemic.
He also said that the economic situation after the pandemic is one of the essential issues to be solved.
Although he did not rule out whether or not he would like to occupy the presidential chair, he revealed that for now, he cannot give an opinion on the matter since his function is to continue working for Yucatan.
Regarding the current relationship with the National Palace, Vila Dosal stressed that it has a cordial institutional relationship with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
He said that the state and federal governments have many projects in common so it is best to work in a cordial manner for the good of all citizens.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Yucatan businessmen and government seek agreement to remove mobility restriction
Tourism sector urges to revise the.
-
Sisal in calm one day after the protest; locals threaten to close the port
Hunucmá, Yucatán; July 07, 2021 (ACOM).- The.
-
“Canelo Energy” coming soon…
Mexican boxing champion and superstar Saúl.
-
Mauricio Vila presents the school calendar for 2021-2022
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (July 07, 2021).- Governor.
-
Dangerous criminal arrested by SSP in Ciudad Caucel
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 07, 2021).- The State.
-
Haiti president Jovenel Moïse assassinated
Haiti Prime Minister declared that the.
-
During the most recent edition of Miss Mexico, 15 cases of Covid-19 were registered among the 32 participants
After spending weeks at the headquarters,.
-
COVID-19 positive migrants moved from tent encampment in Reynosa, Tamaulipas
McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — A group of.
-
Satellite Internet coming to Mexico in October 2021
Tesla founder Elon Musk has received.
-
Mexico officials hope vaccine coverage will make pandemic surge less deadly
When Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo.
Leave a Comment