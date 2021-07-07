This is how Mauricio Vila reacted when his name was mentioned as a probable presidential candidate in 2024 (Video)

Mauricio Vila assures that these are not moments to think about a candidacy for the presidency.

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (July 07, 2021).- After Marko Cortés, national president of the PAN political party, mentioned the name of Mauricio Vila as a possible candidate for the presidency of the republic, the head of the executive branch of Yucatán assured that these are not times to think about future electoral candidacies.

@senadomexicano @Mx_Diputados @SenadoresdelPAN @GobYucatan @Mich_fridman @AlexCamachoG1 El Gobernador de Yucatán Mauricio Vila manifiesta que no son tiempos para buscar la Presidencia de la República son tiempos de dar resultados pic.twitter.com/fq1qHVzrfs — Punto Aéreo Magazine (@PuntoAereoMagaz) July 5, 2021

The current governor of the state stressed that his only commitment is to continue working for the Yucatecans because there are still pending issues to fix statewide, such as the issue of the coronavirus pandemic.

He also said that the economic situation after the pandemic is one of the essential issues to be solved.

Although he did not rule out whether or not he would like to occupy the presidential chair, he revealed that for now, he cannot give an opinion on the matter since his function is to continue working for Yucatan.

Regarding the current relationship with the National Palace, Vila Dosal stressed that it has a cordial institutional relationship with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

He said that the state and federal governments have many projects in common so it is best to work in a cordial manner for the good of all citizens.

