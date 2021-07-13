These are the beaches with the least amount of sargassum in Quintana Roo

Cancun, Isla Mujeres and Puerto Morelos are the municipalities with beaches that present moderate amounts of sargassum in the state.
QUINTANA ROO, (July 13, 2021).- Through the daily ‘sargassum’, the Secretary of the Navy (Semar) announced which are the beaches that register the least sargassum on their coasts; in Quintana Roo.
Of the 47 beaches of interest that the federal agency monitors, these beaches have a moderate amount of sargassum, 12 belong to Cancun, seven to Isla Mujeres, and five to Puerto Morelos.
Beaches with the least amount of sargassum in Quintana Roo:
In Cancun, there are eight that show a moderate amount of seaweed, so the city appears within the yellow color of the ‘sargassumeter’; The sandy areas registered by Semar in these conditions are:
Playa del Niño.
Las Perlas Beach.
Langosta Beach.
Flying Fish Beach.
Tortugas beach.
Chacmool Beach.
Marlin beach.
Ballenas Beach.
In Isla Mujeres:
North Beach, Center, Continental Zone
Media Luna
Chiapanecos-Guadalupana
Whale shark
Bachilleres
In Puerto Morelos:
Secondary
Pelicanos
Window to the Sea
Cayuse
Ojo de agua
Kendwall
Casita Blanca and Arrecife
