These are the beaches with the least amount of sargassum in Quintana Roo

Cancun, Isla Mujeres and Puerto Morelos are the municipalities with beaches that present moderate amounts of sargassum in the state.

QUINTANA ROO, (July 13, 2021).- Through the daily ‘sargassum’, the Secretary of the Navy (Semar) announced which are the beaches that register the least sargassum on their coasts; in Quintana Roo.

Of the 47 beaches of interest that the federal agency monitors, these beaches have a moderate amount of sargassum, 12 belong to Cancun, seven to Isla Mujeres, and five to Puerto Morelos.

Beaches with the least amount of sargassum in Quintana Roo:

In Cancun, there are eight that show a moderate amount of seaweed, so the city appears within the yellow color of the ‘sargassumeter’; The sandy areas registered by Semar in these conditions are:

Playa del Niño.

Las Perlas Beach.

Langosta Beach.

Flying Fish Beach.

Tortugas beach.

Chacmool Beach.

Marlin beach.

Ballenas Beach.

In Isla Mujeres:

North Beach, Center, Continental Zone

Media Luna

Chiapanecos-Guadalupana

Whale shark

Bachilleres

In Puerto Morelos:

Secondary

Pelicanos

Window to the Sea

Cayuse

Ojo de agua

Kendwall

Casita Blanca and Arrecife

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







