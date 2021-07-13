  • Expat Community,
    • These are the beaches with the least amount of sargassum in Quintana Roo

    By on July 13, 2021
    Photo: (Por Estio)

    Cancun, Isla Mujeres and Puerto Morelos are the municipalities with beaches that present moderate amounts of sargassum in the state.

    QUINTANA ROO, (July 13, 2021).- Through the daily ‘sargassum’, the Secretary of the Navy (Semar) announced which are the beaches that register the least sargassum on their coasts; in Quintana Roo.

    Of the 47 beaches of interest that the federal agency monitors, these beaches have a moderate amount of sargassum, 12 belong to Cancun, seven to Isla Mujeres, and five to Puerto Morelos.

    Beaches with the least amount of sargassum in Quintana Roo:

    In Cancun, there are eight that show a moderate amount of seaweed, so the city appears within the yellow color of the ‘sargassumeter’; The sandy areas registered by Semar in these conditions are:

    Playa del Niño.
    Las Perlas Beach.
    Langosta Beach.
    Flying Fish Beach.
    Tortugas beach.
    Chacmool Beach.
    Marlin beach.
    Ballenas Beach.

    In Isla Mujeres:

    North Beach, Center, Continental Zone
    Media Luna
    Chiapanecos-Guadalupana
    Whale shark
    Bachilleres

    In Puerto Morelos:

    Secondary
    Pelicanos
    Window to the Sea
    Cayuse
    Ojo de agua
    Kendwall
    Casita Blanca and Arrecife

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



