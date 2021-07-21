There will be no total closures even with the epidemiological traffic light in red, says López-Gatell

MÉXICO, (July 21, 2021).- Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, reported that the epidemiological red light will not resort to absolute closures of public activities, particularly schools.
“It should not be surprising that there are open public spaces, even with a growing epidemic, in states such as Quintana Roo or Yucatán, but what is very important is that the different health security measures are fully complied with,” explained Mexican Covid Tzar Hugo Lopez Gatell this Tuesday 20th, in AMLO’s daily morning conference.
He insisted that confinement will no longer imply absolute closures, since the perspective of epidemic management has changed throughout the process, not only in Mexico but throughout the world, since the same measures are not taken when an epidemic starts.
He stressed that “society is tired, fatigued, of having these long months of epidemic and what one can ask of society, in terms of reduced mobility, is not the same as it was in February 2020”.
Bottom line is, Lopez Gatell says all commercial and educational activity will remain open, even with contagions and deaths on the rise. Many people believe that the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion is just following the orders of president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who is insisting on opening schools in August despite the evident health contingency.
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Yucatecan gastronomy fused with international cuisine, attracts tourism
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 21, 2021).- Yucatecan cuisine.
-
Sex crimes against minors will be inalienable in Yucatan
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 21, 2021).- Local.
-
The tension between China and the US grows
From China’s perspective, the blows from.
-
Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine produced fewer antibodies against Delta compared with other shots, experts say
A lab experiment showed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine produced.
-
Restaurants in Quintana Roo extend their service hours
Businessmen in the industry are also.
-
Yucatan has 20 thousand hectares of degraded mangrove swamp
Program to restore 200 hectares of.
-
Yucatán shatters export record despite current pandemic
Products consumed in Yucatan are in.
-
Mexico is recognized as a top Summer Vacation destination in the US
Mexico is primed to be a.
-
Sanitary measures under constant surveillance by municipal inspectors at Mérida markets
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 21, 2021).- The.
-
Former Governor of Yucatán Rolando Zapata used spying systems against citizens
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 21, 2021).- In.
Leave a Comment