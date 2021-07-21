There will be no total closures even with the epidemiological traffic light in red, says López-Gatell

MÉXICO, (July 21, 2021).- Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, reported that the epidemiological red light will not resort to absolute closures of public activities, particularly schools.

“It should not be surprising that there are open public spaces, even with a growing epidemic, in states such as Quintana Roo or Yucatán, but what is very important is that the different health security measures are fully complied with,” explained Mexican Covid Tzar Hugo Lopez Gatell this Tuesday 20th, in AMLO’s daily morning conference.

He insisted that confinement will no longer imply absolute closures, since the perspective of epidemic management has changed throughout the process, not only in Mexico but throughout the world, since the same measures are not taken when an epidemic starts.

He stressed that “society is tired, fatigued, of having these long months of epidemic and what one can ask of society, in terms of reduced mobility, is not the same as it was in February 2020”.

Bottom line is, Lopez Gatell says all commercial and educational activity will remain open, even with contagions and deaths on the rise. Many people believe that the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion is just following the orders of president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who is insisting on opening schools in August despite the evident health contingency.

