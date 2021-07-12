The Yucatecan ‘CSI’ renew their registration with the State Judicial Branch

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 12, 2021).- More than 200 experts from the Institute of Forensic Sciences of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) renewed their registration with the Judicial Power, thereby proving their expertise, capacity, and professionalism to exercise their criminal functions related to the Oral Justice System.

The head of the agency, Juan Manuel León León, recognized that the expert function constitutes the scientific basis in the verification of crimes, so he celebrated this renewal with which his knowledge is accredited.

“Beyond endorsing their performance, through these procedures, citizens are offered the guarantee of having highly trained personnel to contribute to the prosecution of justice,” he stressed.

Of the total of 202 experts who received their registration, 90 are newly integrated, for which he congratulated the staff for keeping up the name of the Prosecutor’s Office, given the continuous interest in being certified and achieving the highest quality standards in the matter that each one is responsible for.

Photo: (Reporteros Hoy)

The official stressed that all areas of the Institute were covered, which highlights the work of women and men criminalists, chemists, forensic doctors, traffic, ballistics, graphology, fingerprints, and forensic psychology.

Accompanied by representative prosecutors and various directors, León León gave a certificate to 10 of these specialists, on behalf of his colleagues. “Every day we are fighting for continuous preparation and training, which is reflected in the recognition we have both nationally and internationally,” he said.

Source: Reporteros Hoy

