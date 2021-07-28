The Yucatan Times and Hennessy’s Irish Pub invite you to “buy a drink for Raul”

The Yucatan Times and Hennessy’s Irish Pub invite you to show your appreciation for the work that law enforcement agencies do in our beloved Merida, contributing to the family of Raul Cohuo, the local police officer who recently passed away in the line of duty.
As many of you know a police officer was killed In Merida five days ago while apprehending suspects in a homicide attack. He was 23 years old with a girlfriend and a little kid, his name was Raul.
We as always in Hennessy’s Irish Pub want to show our support to the wonderful police force we have in Merida and have teamed up with The Yucatan Times to offer you a way to show your support to the family of this brave law enforcement agent who died in the line of duty.
As part of the international community that lives here in Merida, it is important to use this opportunity to show our solidarity with the local police corporation, men and women that protect us every day, making sure that the Yucatan remains the safest state in Mexico; so I urge you to help me in this initiative to help the young family of Raul.
It is often a tradition in Ireland to buy a drink for the departed and that is what we are doing; from Thursday, July 29th, to the following Thursday, August 5th, you can buy a drink at Hennessys Irish Pub for Raul.
We will have a choice of 3 beverages and 100% will go to his family. You will also in recognition receive a ticket to a raffle that will be drawn on a special Music night that we will have the following Thursday, August 5th, featuring a special lineup, limited seats, and 200 pesos cover charge. Again 100% will go to the Raul fund.
I honestly believe it is important for us as guests in Merida that we show support for the police force that keeps us one of the safest cities in the world. We are all in this together, LOVE ❤️ MERIDA.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
