The Tren Maya station in Playa del Carmen finds home on the corner of Avenida 38 and Federal Highway

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, MX.- The Fondo Nacional de Fomento al Turismo (Fonatur) announced that the Tren Maya station in Playa del Carmen will be located on a viaduct at the intersection of the Tulum-Cancun highway and 38th Avenue North.

This is so that travelers can get to know part of the tourist heart of the Riviera Maya, a destination that connects with the largest cruise port in Mexico, Cozumel.

The location of the station “will allow meeting the demand of the tourist area located to the east of the station, the commercial area located to the west, and the housing area that extends from north to south across Playa del Carmen,” states the federal agency.

According to data published on the official website of the Tren Maya, the estimated passenger demand will be high in this destination and will have a tourist character, considering a 3-track and 2-platform layout at the station.

Via: Digital News QR

“The station will feature marine forms, the building will resemble a wave. The architecture is a play of frames that, due to its location, producing these undulating forms where it will house the tracks, offices, ramps, box offices, and accesses.

Being close to the highway, the station is planned at an elevated level, so as not to interfere with the flow of vehicles.

At ground level, we are considering locating a bus and cab station, as well as commercial premises for mobilizing tourists,” is stated.

The highway and train underpasses will be part of the station project. These will include commercial spaces, walkways, services, and gardens.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments