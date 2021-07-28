The Felipe Carrillo Puerto-Tulum section of the Maya Train will have free Wi-Fi

QUINTANA ROO, (July 28, 2021) .- With the Quintana Roo Conectado program, the state government guarantees the universal right of internet connection by opening digital access to rural and urban populations between Tulum and Felipe Carrillo Puerto. The initiative seeks to end the digital gap in these geographical areas and provide connectivity in places where there is no access.

At least 30 kilometers are without mobile coverage in Quintana Roo. The “zero zone” is located on the Felipe Carrillo Puerto-Tulum section of the Maya Train.

The towns without telephone coverage have a total population of 8,535 inhabitants based on data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) 2020. In Tulum, Javier Rojo Gómez (393) and 16 towns in Felipe Carrillo Puerto, among them: Señor (3 thousand 785), Chun-Yah (one thousand 100), Chumpon (910), Tixcacal Guardia (757), Chun On (382), Chunyanché (328), José María Pino Suárez (305).

In this section of the Maya Train, the infrastructure for mobile telephony has two towers between both municipalities, so there is an urgent need to enable them to provide cellular connection to these “zero zones”.

For its part, Telefonos de México (Telmex) undertook to analyze the viability of the project with its team.

Based on data from the United Nations (UN) since 2016, the internet and digital access were established as a basic right of all human beings, therefore, the importance of the state government so that Quintana Roo have all the benefits of connectivity in a Shared Network and free WIFI.

The work meeting was held with the presence of Juan Carlos Pereyra Escudero, cabinet coordinator; Rosa Elena Lozano Vázquez, Secretary of Economic Development; Marco Antonio Bravo Fabián, general director of the Quintana Roo Institute of Innovation and Technology; Vicente Fuentes Achach, Manager of the Business Market at Telmex and Daniel Pineda Palafox, Telmex account executive.

At this meeting, the labor cabinet analyzed the probability that Telmex would make the electrical connection and the state government would make the perimeter fence with the placement of solar panels for the Felipe Carrillo Puerto-Tulum highway section and thereby open the telephone signal in this area.

The strategy of opening digital access to people, companies, institutions, and rural areas guarantees connectivity not only in schools, parks, hospitals, and health centers of Quintana Roo but also in public places for the benefit of the inhabitants, and this will increase coverage in the 11 municipalities, 107 localities improving the quality of life of 1,678,028 people.

Source: La Jornada Maya

