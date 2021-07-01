The Federal Government plans to conclude the vaccination scheme in Yucatán by October

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 01, 2021).- Since last weekend the application of one million doses of vaccines against Covid-19 was surpassed in Yucatan and next October it is expected to conclude the attention to the entire population considered in the campaign, according to Joaquín Díaz Mena, federal government delegate.

The president’s objective is to speed up vaccination. After October, a “stock” (available quantity) would be left for those who lag.

The last group scheduled for immunization — until October — is 18-29 years of age.

During an interview, in which he also spoke about the investment in the federal government’s social programs, Joaquín Díaz Mena announced that 644,869 people had been vaccinated in Yucatán as of last week, either with one or both doses. The amount has increased this week, to around 700,000.

If the number of doses applied is taken into account, in last week’s cut they were 936,656, but with the days that have already elapsed after that count, one million has already been exceeded.

The delegate also reported the following statistics, which, as we already indicated, correspond to last week’s cut:

—People 60 and older who have received both doses of the vaccine total 224,787.

—In the 50-59 age group, the first doses have already been applied in the 106 municipalities of the State and the second doses are already being applied in several communities. In this age range, 207,143 were applied up to the aforementioned cut and it is expected to finish this week.

—Among people between 40 and 49 years old, some 150,000 doses have already been applied (first dose) in 43 municipalities and during the week the application will be extended to 63 more.

-57,758 teaching workers and 6,730 pregnant women have also been vaccinated.

—In the tasks related to the vaccination days, 3,451 brigade members participate. Among them are young volunteers from the Technological Institute of Mérida and from the Marista, Anáhuac Mayab, Vizcaya, Mesoamericana de San Agustín (UMSA) and Modelo universities.

—As for the week’s agenda, last Monday, June 28, the application of the biological drug to people between 40 and 49 years of age was extended across the State.

—Yesterday the municipalities of Chichimilá, Chocholá, Kopomá, Mama, Maní, Maxcanú, Mayapán, Mocochá, Muxupip, Opichén, Panabá, Quintana Roo and Samahil were visited.

—Today Thursday there will be vaccination brigades in Sanahcat, Santa Elena, Sinanché, Sotuta, Sudzal, Tahdziú, Tahmek, Teabo, Tekal de Venegas, Tekom, Telchac Puerto, Temax, Temozón, and Tixkokob municipalities.

—Tomorrow, Friday, the municipalities of Tepakán, Tetiz, Teya, Timucuy, Tixpéhual, Tzucacab, and Yaxkukul will be attended.

Díaz Mena stressed that the objective is that in October all the inhabitants of the ranges considered in the scheme have been vaccinated.

That does not mean, he emphasized, that vaccination is completely suspended, since there will be doses in existence to apply to those who for some reason are behind.

Some data related to vaccination against Covid-19 in Yucatan:

Total people

Until last week, 644,869 people had already been vaccinated, either with the first or with both doses.

Total dose

At the same cutoff, the number of doses applied in the entity amounted to 936,656 —the numerical difference with the number of people is because some of them have already received the two doses—, but these days the million units were exceeded.

Older adults

By age ranges, the greatest advance corresponds to people aged 60 or over. In that group, the immunizer has already been applied to 224,787 people.

Other groups

In the group aged 50 to 59 years, 207,143 doses were applied up to the cut-off already indicated. It is followed by the 40 to 49 year old, with 150,000.

The education sector

In the education sector, 57,758 workers have already been vaccinated.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments