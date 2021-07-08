The Cuxtal Ecological Reserve celebrates its 28th Anniversary of its foundation

Artistic-cultural activities will be offered to encourage the participation of rural communities.

Mérida, Yucatàn, (July 07, 2021).- Cuxtal is the most important water reserve in the city of Merida, in addition to integrating a protected natural area that houses great biodiversity, hence the importance of the conservation actions carried out by the City Council of Mérida in that vital area for the municipality.

The Cuxtal Ecological Reserve celebrates 28 years of its foundation and in this context, a virtual press conference was held to present the calendar of activities on the occasion of the anniversary.

The program will be made up of artistic-cultural manifestations by Mérida local artists, and it seeks to involve the inhabitants of the nine communities that are in the Reserve, in order to enhance the area, as well as highlight the importance of caring for it, protecting it and promoting it as a natural heritage and pride of the people of Mèrida.

The virtual presentation was attended by municipal officials and artists, among them the director of the Sustainable Development Unit, Eugenia Correa Arce; the councilor, Gabriel Mena Guillermo; the director of the Decentralized Public Organization for Operation and Administration of the area subject to the Cuxtal Reserve Ecological Conservation, Sandra García Peregrina. In addition, the artist and singer of the CelebrArte Cuxtal concert, María Moctezuma, and the urban Maya singer Samuel Pech, “Rappech”.

Correa Arce assured that this administration will continue working in coordination with the Cuxtal Agency and other allies in promoting conservation, implementation of protection actions, and productive reconversion with respect for the environment.

In turn, María Moctezuma thanked the City Council for the invitation to participate in the event to celebrate 28 years of this vital reserve for the inhabitants of the municipality and the world in general for the attractions and natural resources it houses.

“This will be an emotional and important event because I believe that this reserve, not only in terms of water but of an abundance of living beings, is very important not only for Mérida and Yucatán but for the entire planet. It is a very beautiful place and we have to be grateful because we have it here, ” she said.

For her part, Sandra García announced the program for the celebration of 28 years of the Cuxtal Reserve, which will include events for all ages.

“TrasnocheaArte Cuxtal”, a night of legends with the participation of the Dionisio y Ovejas Negras Theater Group, will be the first activity that leads these festivities and will be held on July 9 at 8:00 p.m. at the Dzununcán community. The capacity will be limited and with all sanitary measures, so it should be reserved by email at: reservacuxtal@merida.gob.mx

On July 13, 15, 20 and 22, the “PajareArte” tour will be held, aimed only at children and adolescents from the nine communities located in the Reserve: Molas, Dzununcán, Xmatkuil, Dzoyaxché, San Ignacio Tesip, Santa Cruz Palomeque, San Pedro Chimay, Hunxectamán and Tahdzibichén.

The activities conclude with the virtual concert “CelebrArte” by the singer María Moctezuma, she and other artists of the urban genre of Mérida composed the song “Rapeando Por Cuxtal” that will be released at the event which will be available on the Reserva Cuxtal Facebook page on August 7.

