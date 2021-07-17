The beaches of Sisal, suitable for the ‘Blue Flag’ certificate

Sisal, Yucatán, (July 17, 2021).- “The beaches of Sisal are an ideal candidate to receive the international Blue Flag certificate”, said the executive director of the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), Joaquín Arturo Díaz Ríos.

“This recognition guarantees that the waters are of quality and guarantees safety for the population; 92 beaches have been certified throughout the country”, he stressed.

The director recognized the benefits of Sisal: “it is a very feasible beach that could and should be Blue Flag. Díaz Ríos explained that the municipalities are the ones who must approach the body to obtain this certification, in order to verify that they comply with all the requirements such as having a good quality in their waters, comply with the Official Mexican Standard NOM-001-ECOL-1996, which establishes the maximum permissible limits of pollutants in wastewater discharges into water and physicochemical parameters, as well as European regulations, and the implementation of improved systems in environmental performance, through environmental education.

In addition, they must guarantee the safety of people by means of specialized and prepared lifeguards, equipped so that they can give the certainty that they are in a safe and clean place.

“Among the benefits is the national and international projection, they are positioning themselves as a leading beach with respect to others, and at the same time, this drives the development of the destination. For a destination to have a future and a global position, it must be managed in an appropriate and sustainable way,” he said.

Therefore, he invited local authorities, companies, and hoteliers to approach the foundation to work with this distinctive. Here you can find more information about the requirements that are needed: http://feemexico.org/

