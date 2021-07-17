The beaches of Sisal, suitable for the ‘Blue Flag’ certificate

Sisal, Yucatán, (July 17, 2021).- “The beaches of Sisal are an ideal candidate to receive the international Blue Flag certificate”, said the executive director of the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), Joaquín Arturo Díaz Ríos.
“This recognition guarantees that the waters are of quality and guarantees safety for the population; 92 beaches have been certified throughout the country”, he stressed.
The director recognized the benefits of Sisal: “it is a very feasible beach that could and should be Blue Flag. Díaz Ríos explained that the municipalities are the ones who must approach the body to obtain this certification, in order to verify that they comply with all the requirements such as having a good quality in their waters, comply with the Official Mexican Standard NOM-001-ECOL-1996, which establishes the maximum permissible limits of pollutants in wastewater discharges into water and physicochemical parameters, as well as European regulations, and the implementation of improved systems in environmental performance, through environmental education.
In addition, they must guarantee the safety of people by means of specialized and prepared lifeguards, equipped so that they can give the certainty that they are in a safe and clean place.
“Among the benefits is the national and international projection, they are positioning themselves as a leading beach with respect to others, and at the same time, this drives the development of the destination. For a destination to have a future and a global position, it must be managed in an appropriate and sustainable way,” he said.
Therefore, he invited local authorities, companies, and hoteliers to approach the foundation to work with this distinctive. Here you can find more information about the requirements that are needed: http://feemexico.org/
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
🌟 We use emojis every day, so why not celebrate them? Welcome to 📅 World Emoji Day!
🙌 Join in the celebration on.
-
Estimated arrival of 10,000 tourists a day during the summer in Cozumel
Cozumel, Quintana Roo, (July 17, 2021).-.
-
Kidney stones? Expel them using the Yucatecan Chintok natural remedy
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 17, 2021) .-.
-
70 house-keeping employees have denounced Hotel Xcaret for unjustified dismissal
Quintana Roo, (July 17, 2021) .-.
-
Bats can infect Yucatán cattle with a lethal zoonotic disease
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 17, 2021).- The.
-
Occupancy in public hospital beds on the rise in Yucatan: SSY
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 17, 2021).- The.
-
State Police seize drugs during a search operation in the north of Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 17, 2021).- Last.
-
Members of the National Guard overturn on the Mérida-Campeche highway
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 17, 2021).- Five.
-
Municipal Artisan Fair Tunich 2021 “Hecho a mano” announced, from July 23 to August 1
YUCATÁN, (July 17, 2021).- From July.
-
INAH asks SEDATU to partially expropriate Dzibilchaltún lands
YUCATÁN, (July 17, 2021).- The National.
Leave a Comment