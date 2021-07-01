Tesla company center arrives in Yucatan

It is the first of its kind in the southeast of the country and the fourth nationwide.

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 1, 2021).- The Tesla company, a brand specialized in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electric vehicles, installed a sales and service center in Mérida, which is the first in the southeast of the country.

Mauricio Vila Dosal, governor of Yucatán, accompanied by the head of the Ministry of Economic Development and Labor (Sefoet), Ernesto Herrera Novelo, toured the new facilities located in the north of the city. Vila Dosal stressed that “Yucatán is placed before the eyes of the country and the world in technology and sustainability, and endorses the confidence of the private initiative for the arrival of new investments, as a result of the opportunities, legal certainty and the conditions it offers”.

In addition, he pointed out that “with its operations, the brand generates a significant number of specialized jobs for Yucatecans.”

In this context, it was explained that it is the fourth center that offers sales and workshop services in the country. Tesla has a presence in other parts of the country in Mexico City, Monterrey, and Guadalajara.

For the operation of the center, the service area employs people with specialized profiles in mechanical, mechatronics, and electronic engineering; while knowledge of new technologies is required to be part of the sales force.

As part of the ecosystem that it is generating in the state, the American company has 40 charging points in Yucatan, in strategic places such as shopping centers, restaurants, and hotels, and a total of 150 in the southeast region, for which they reiterated their interest to continue investing to expand the infrastructure of this type in the entity.

Also, the brand has a network of 21 superchargers throughout the country, with the last one starting operations in the Riviera Maya area through which users can charge their vehicles 25 times faster than usual, that is, in just 15 minutes.

Together with the Undersecretary of Energy of the Sefoet, Juan Carlos Vega Milke, Vila Dosal learned about the models of electric vehicles that are available in this center, as well as the tasks that are carried out in the area of ​​electric chargers, entering the facilities, the showroom, and the service area.

As part of his tour of the facilities of this center, the governor drove the model “S” of the brand to verify the state-of-the-art technology used in the brand’s vehicles.

Tesla has put into operation its sales and service center in Mérida due to the conditions offered here to invest, as well as the potential of the southeast market, as well as the great vision towards topics related to innovation, technology, and caring for the environment and sustainability.

In addition to this, two companies that make parts for Tesla operate in Yucatán, Falco Electronics and Air Temp de México.

The brand has always been in demand in the city, since its start of operation in Mexico at the end of 2015, however, due to the growing demand and greater number of customers in the city, the brand decided to open a permanent point of service in the area, supported by a mobile service unit that covers the majority of repair needs that may exist.

This effort has allowed the region to advance on this electrification path at a similar rate to the most important cities in Mexico.

Notably, Tesla has always aimed its cars at customers interested in accelerating the transition to sustainable mobility, with a strong commitment to sustainability and emission-free mobility. The company is developing Ciudad Tesla in Corpus Christi Texas, for the aerospace and rocket industry.

It is one of the most important technology companies in the world, which is revolutionizing other issues such as prototypes to send to Mars and subways.

