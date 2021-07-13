Summer vacations would allow a spill of 1.8 billion pesos for Yucatan businesses: Canaco

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 12, 2021).- The president of the National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Canaco Servytur) of Mérida, Iván Rodríguez Gasque, indicated that despite restrictions such as the closure of boardwalks in Progreso on weekends and the mobility restrictions implemented, there is confidence that July and August will be the months that give some breathing space to hundreds of businesses that have been paralyzed or partially operating in more than 15 months.

He stressed that businessmen reinforced sanitary measures to provide tourists with safe vacations, with the aim of avoiding a rebound in cases of Covid-19 infections, and to advance in the total labor reactivation of the various sectors.

The business leader pointed out that in the commerce, services, and tourism sectors they are confident that the 2021 summer holidays will be more favorable than in 2020, as the measures implemented by the authorities and private initiative, as well as the progress in the National Vaccination Plan in the state, give confidence both to employers, workers and society in general, to go on vacation.

“We are clear that without health there is no activity”

In that sense, Iván Rodríguez stressed that this vacation period will be an important challenge for businesses in the tourism sector, as they will be able to implement the sanitary standards recommended by the health authority, as well as reaffirm the training of their staff to prevent a re-outbreak of coronavirus.

