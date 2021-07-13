Summer vacations would allow a spill of 1.8 billion pesos for Yucatan businesses: Canaco

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 12, 2021).- The president of the National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Canaco Servytur) of Mérida, Iván Rodríguez Gasque, indicated that despite restrictions such as the closure of boardwalks in Progreso on weekends and the mobility restrictions implemented, there is confidence that July and August will be the months that give some breathing space to hundreds of businesses that have been paralyzed or partially operating in more than 15 months.
He stressed that businessmen reinforced sanitary measures to provide tourists with safe vacations, with the aim of avoiding a rebound in cases of Covid-19 infections, and to advance in the total labor reactivation of the various sectors.
The business leader pointed out that in the commerce, services, and tourism sectors they are confident that the 2021 summer holidays will be more favorable than in 2020, as the measures implemented by the authorities and private initiative, as well as the progress in the National Vaccination Plan in the state, give confidence both to employers, workers and society in general, to go on vacation.
“We are clear that without health there is no activity”
In that sense, Iván Rodríguez stressed that this vacation period will be an important challenge for businesses in the tourism sector, as they will be able to implement the sanitary standards recommended by the health authority, as well as reaffirm the training of their staff to prevent a re-outbreak of coronavirus.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
How to protect your home from rain and humidity
The rainy season is already here.
-
Chetumal Library reopens with new technological and digital equipment
Chetumal, Quintana Roo, (July 13, 2021).
-
Yucatan Red Cross Delegation receives personal protection equipment
Mérida, Yucatán (July 13, 2021).- The.
-
Families test positive for Covid after vacationing on the beaches of Acapulco and Cancun
Mexican families are traveling to the.
-
Mexican film “La Civil” receives an 8-minute ovation at the Cannes Film Festival
La civil, a film directed by.
-
Maya Train Project set to become a regional development platform: FONATUR
Tourism board Fonatur and urban, rural, and.
-
These are the beaches with the least amount of sargassum in Quintana Roo
Cancun, Isla Mujeres and Puerto Morelos.
-
Conade will invest 15 million pesos (750,000 USD) in the “La Inalámbrica” sports complex in Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 13, 2021) .-.
-
Electric carriages will gradually replace horse-pulled Calesas in Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 13, 2021) .-.
-
Cablebus inaugurated in Mexico City
(AP).- On Sunday, July 11th, Mexico.
Leave a Comment