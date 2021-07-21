Strange death in Pinos de Merida raises suspicion of murder

The 35-year-old man was bathed in blood
Mérida, Yucatán.- J.T.C.D., 35 years old, was found dead with blood on his back, as well as on the floor, bed and walls of the house he was renting, this sinister incident took place on Tuesday, July 20th in the Los Pinos subdivision, northeast of Merida.
The victim had not paid the rent and that is precisely what caught the attention of the landlady and the half-brother of the now deceased, who went to visit him and found him lifeless in a pool of blood inside the property, located on Calle 40 (between 29th and 31), Colonia Pinos.
Nightmarish scene
When they arrived, they observed that the house had locks on all sides, which seemed strange to them, but the worst thing happened when they entered the house, when they found the gruesome scene.
In addition, on one wall of the house there was a long gun hanging, and on the bed a knife.
For now, the case remains under investigation, and personnel from the State Investigation Police (PEI) and the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) took charge of the crime scene.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
