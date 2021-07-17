State Police seize drugs during a search operation in the north of Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 17, 2021).- Last night, Friday, July 16th, in a property in Merida’s Colonia Mexico, agents of the State Investigation Police (PEI) of the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP), and of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), seized marijuana and arrested the alleged seller, Andrés C.Q.
The police and ministerial action took place in compliance with a search warrant issued by the First Control Judge of the First Judicial District of the Accusatory and Oral Criminal Justice System, based on the evidence data that make up the case investigation folder.
The investigation began after an anonymous report to the number 089, in the Police Monitoring and Intelligence Unit (Umipol) of the Yucatan State Police.
Two other people were arrested for obstructing police work.
