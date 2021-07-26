SSP agents save a two-year-old boy from dying in Progreso

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (July 26, 2021).- The prompt and timely intervention of agents of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP), prevented a two-year-old boy from drowning in a swimming pool in the port of Progreso.
As it became known, SSP agents were in a summer area of the port, when they met a desperate woman, who explained that her two-year-old son had gotten into the pool without his floats, and was underwater in the deep part.
The uniformed men asked for immediate support, and while the lifeguards arrived they entered the premises, entered the pool, and rescued the minor, applying CPR until the child expelled water and food.
At that point, the paramedics arrived in the Y-20 ambulance of the SSP, who provided oxygen to the child, stabilized him, and rushed him along with his parents to a private hospital in Progreso.
According to the latest report, the 2-year-old is fine and has normal vital signs. All this, thanks to the swift intervention of the police officers.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
