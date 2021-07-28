So far this year, a total of 21 homicides have been officially registered in Yucatan

Merida Yucatan; July 289, 2021 (ACOM) .- “There are 21 homicides officially reported in Yucatán in the first 6 months of this year,” stated the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System.

The federal agency report states that this figure is similar to that registered in the same period last year when 22 complaints were recorded for the crime of intentional homicide in the state.

Of the total number of complaints registered this year, 3 of the homicides had been with a firearm, 9 with a knife, and another 9 with some other object or method.

Regarding unintentional homicides, the SESNSP said that there are already 82 complaints in the first half of 2021, all road accidents, a figure that increased significantly compared to the 55 that were registered in 2020.

Regarding the crime of injuries, the official report indicates that there are already 193 complaints until June 2021, a number higher than the number of complaints registered in 2020, when 122 were counted in the same period of time.

Of these, 2 complaints indicate that the attack was with a firearm, 55 with a knife, and 136 with another object or method.

Regarding the crimes of culpable injuries, there are 12 complaints recorded this year, a figure lower than the 26 that were in 2020.

Regarding the crime of femicide, the federal agency confirmed that there are only 2 investigation folders open specifically for this crime until June 2021, a figure that is not so far from the 3 that were registered in the same period in 2020.

Source: Reporteros Hoy

