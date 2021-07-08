Shipment with 24,400 anti-Covid-19 doses arrives in Yucatan

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 08, 2021).- More doses continue to arrive in the state to advance the vaccination of the Yucatecan population against the coronavirus. On Wednesday, July 7th, a new shipment arrived with 24,400 biologicals from the pharmaceutical company Cansino, which is of a single application, which will be destined for the population of 30 to 39 years of age of municipalities in the interior of the state that will be announced soon together with administration dates.

The director of Public Health of the State Secretariat of Health (SSY), Carlos Isaac Hernández Fuentes, went to the Military Air Base (BAM) Number 8 to supervise the arrival of the new batch of vaccines, aboard the Boeing 737-200 aircraft of the Mexican Air Force, registration 3520, from Mexico City, which touched state territory at 2:03 p.m.

Accompanied by the state coordinator for Covid-19 vaccination, Lieutenant Commander Carlos Gómez Montes de Oca, Hernández Fuentes verified the unloading of the batch by Army personnel, which was placed in an SSY refrigerated truck, to be later transferred to the state warehouse of vaccines, from where they will be distributed to the places where they will be applied.

The vaccines will be applied to the population that has been previously registered and selected through the federal government platforms, so the Federation is in charge of the planning and protocols for this vaccination and the state government will be supporting these tasks.

To date, more than one million 316 thousand 935 vaccines against Covid-19 have arrived in the state, to which is added the batch of 24 thousand 400 that were received today by the SSY.

