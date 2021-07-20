Shipment with 135,300 vaccines against Covid-19 arrives in Yucatán

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 20, 2021).- The vaccination campaign against the Coronavirus in Yucatán will continue to advance after a new shipment arrived with 135,300 vaccines from the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, which will be destined for application to people aged 30 to 39 years and 50 to 59 years in municipalities of the interior of the state, on dates that will be announced in the coming days.

Accompanied by the State Coordinator for Covid-19 Vaccination, Lieutenant Commander Carlos Gómez Montes de Oca, Hernández Fuentes verified the unloading of the batch by Army personnel, which was placed in an SSY thermoking refrigerated truck, to later be transferred to the state warehouse of vaccines, from where it will be distributed to the places where the vaccines will be applied.

It should be reiterated that the vaccines will be applied to the population that has been previously registered and selected through the platforms of the federal government, so the Federation is in charge of the planning and protocols of this vaccination process, and the state government will be supporting with operating tasks.

To date, more than 1,399,835 vaccines against the Coronavirus have arrived in Yucatan, to which is added the batch of 135,300 that was received this afternoon by the SSY.

