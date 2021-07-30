Sentimental couple of German citizen is arrested for alleged femicide

QUINTANA ROO, (July 30, 2021).- A month and a half after the disappearance of a woman of German origin, and two days after she was found dead, the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) reported that prosecutors specialized in Forced Disappearance of Persons and Disappearance Committed by Individuals, managed to get a control judge to link Eduardo “P” -of foreign origin- to the process for the crime of forced disappearance to the detriment of a female person with a reserved identity, originally from Germany who had been reported missing.
Last Tuesday it was reported that the woman was found dead in the limits of Quintana Roo with Yucatán, so the Quintana Roo Attorney General’s Office deactivated alert number 130 / ZN / 2021 that afternoon.
It is about Regine Beatrix Roessler, 62 years old, who lived for several years in Isla Mujeres, and disappeared in Puerto Juárez.
In a statement, the FGE said that the test data collected by experts and agents of the Investigative Police in a house in this municipality and a boat, established that the now detained -who was a sentimental partner of the victim- probably caused him injuries that caused death.
The social representation presented the test data before the control judge that allowed Eduardo “P” to be linked to the process.
During the complementary investigation, the Public Ministry will assess whether the accusation for the crime of femicide is incorporated.
Source: La jornada maya
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
