Senior citizens have suffered from discrimination during the pandemic in Playa del Carmen

Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo., (July 02, 2021).- Older adults have been the group that has suffered the most discrimination during the time that the coronavirus pandemic has lasted.

According to Eder Mora, head of the Specialized Unit for Human Rights of the Solidaridad city council, the sector of adults over 60 years of age suffered one of the greatest segregations and discrimination so far in the pandemic, mainly because they did not have the same resources and opportunities as rest of the population.

The foregoing is based on preliminary results of a survey issued by the State Human Rights Commission of the State of Quintana Roo, which will conclude on July 18, and deals with discriminatory experiences that certain groups of the population may have suffered in the state.

“The most vulnerable population group that emerged during this pandemic are the elderly because besides being at a greater risk, they have been victims of discrimination,” said the head of the Unit.

According to the official, the information will help the governments of the three public orders to carry out programs that eliminate any situation of discrimination against senior citizens.

“The most important thing is to establish the necessary programs for this highly vulnerable social group, mainly at the municipal level ”, Eder Mora stated.

The new survey applied by Quintana Roo Human Rights, was born out of necessity because the situation after the start of the pandemic has changed a lot.

“This survey delivered the first report but I think we need to update it, especially in these times of pandemic, because we cannot allow discrimination against vulnerable groups,” he concluded.

Source: Sipse

