Senior citizen showing Covid symptoms is treated by paramedics in downtown Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 14, 2021).- Paramedics from the Municipal Police of Mérida helped an older adult who presented respiratory distress on the streets of downtown on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 13th.

The patient, Alejandro G., 67years old, was assessed by the paramedics, who, upon observing the symptoms he presented, immediately transferred him to an SSP ambulance.

The older adult was walking on Calle 57 near the corner with Calle 48 when he began to feel bad. This situation was noted by citizens who were also walking along Calle 57.

People who were nearby called 911 and notified the Municipal Police, so paramedics arrived minutes later to help him. The patient was transferred to a hospital under the Covid-19 protocols.

