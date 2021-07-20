Senior citizen found dead inside his home in Tizimín, Yucatán

Tizimín, Yucatán, (July 20, 2021).- An elderly adult was found lifeless in a house in the Santa Rosa de Lima neighborhood, in Tizimín, where he lived alone and received help from his neighbors, who gave him food.
It was precisely one of these good Samaritans who found him dead when she went over to bring the man some food.
The woman indicated that she had not seen him since Saturday, but she never imagined that she was going to find the man dead.
J.M.H., 74 years old, lived alone in a house on Calle 54 and 69-A in the Santa Rosa de Lima neighborhood.
The neighbor went to see him at approximately 5:30 in the afternoon to bring him some food but found him dead in a hammock, already in a state of decomposition.
The last time she saw him alive was on Saturday afternoon when the man was weeding his front patio.
