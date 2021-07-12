Sedeculta promotes the work of Yucatecan creators through Spotify

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 12, 2021).- The Secretariat of Culture and the Arts (Sedeculta) created the ‘Oye Yucatán‘ playlist on the Spotify platform.

The agency promotes, through this digital media, the compositions of those who have shared their songs to include them in the playlist, made to give them projection through these new technologies, which are available to the public for free.

So far, there are 71 songs of various genres, among which are rock, pop, ballad, jazz, reggae, fusion, indie, blues, Trova, as well as rap in Maya and Spanish, just to name a few, from different groups and interpreters.

The list is made up of the proposals of Valeria Jasso, Jairo Zubieta, Pat Boy, Ave Delta, Barnacles, Laura Gabriela, Barzoo, Azul Ciego, Malamala, De Trova Son, Emiliano Buenfil and the Chan Cil Tropical, Totem, Yucatán Jazz Ensemble, Rubén Arias, Juumil Moots, Maltrechos, Mafud, Sergio Aguilar, Javier Alcalá, Nano el Cenzontle and Joss-D.

Also included are Pargo, Armando Rodríguez, María San Felipe, Swinga tu Madre, Las Trovadora del Mayab, Beto Ramírez, Everest, Chida, Patricio Esperón, Kalibre Mazter, Los Perdidos, Libia Rodríguez, Atversus, King Wong, Lvlxby, Alice True Colors, Wallace and Acid Waves, among others.

Photo: facebook.com/YucatanPresenta

The creators who wish to join this initiative can send the link of their themes, hosted on Spotify, to the email yucatanpresenta@gmail.com, and mention that they wish to be included in the ‘Oye Yucatán’ list, which the public can enjoy through the following link spoti.fi/2BykvQV

Also, through the account facebook.com/YucatanPresenta, every Tuesday and Thursday, a publication is made recommending some of the artists who are already on the playlist, which in turn, are shared by the different creators, enhancing dissemination between groups and singers.

As a result of this strategy, Sedeculta also created, in the same Facebook profile, the Artists and Creators section, where a brief description of exponents in the areas of visual arts, music, dance, literature, and theater is shared, so that those interested in promoting themselves by this means could send a short profile and image to the aforementioned email.

