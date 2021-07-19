Scattered thunderstorms are forecast for the Yucatan Peninsula this week

Mérida, Yucatán.- As a result of a trough and a new tropical wave, scattered thunderstorms are expected in the Yucatan Peninsula at the beginning of this week.
Showers and strong storms are expected for the center, northwest, and southwest of Yucatan, southwest, and north of Campeche as well as for the center and north of the state of Quintana Roo.
In the case of Merida, scattered afternoon thunderstorms are expected, according to local meteorologists.
Maximum temperatures will be around 35 to 40 degrees in Yucatan and Campeche, and around 35 degrees for Quintana Roo. In the three states of the Peninsula, minimum temperatures will be between 20 and 25 degrees.
In Merida, maximum temperatures will be between 33 and 36, with a hot spell, and minimum temperatures will be around 25.
Let’s remember that it is not necessary to have a cyclonic threat to be alert, because in this hurricane season floods, leaks, falling trees, and other problems are very common.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Tourist that paid USD$1,000 to stay at Hotel Xcaret was scammed
Cancun, Quintana Roo, (July 19, 2021).-.
-
Fishermen rescue dolphin stranded in San Crisanto (video)
SAN CRISANTO, Sinanché, (July 19, 2021).-.
-
Artisans from Mérida, one of the sectors most affected by the pandemic
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 19, 2021).- In.
-
Municipal Police monitor compliance with COVID-19 protocols in Valladolid, Yucatán
Valladolid, Yucatan; July 19, 2021 (ACOM) .-.
-
Nature and adventure travel in Campeche
The state has a great variety.
-
CFE shut down Izamal’s electricity service on Monday, July 19
A “scheduled” blackout will leave the.
-
Cultural workshops for children will be held in Dzitya this summer
Dzitya, Yucatán, (July 19, 2021).- Through.
-
Merida City Hall promotes responsible pet ownership
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 19, 2021).- Animal.
-
Efforts to protect wildlife in Yucatan continue
Sea turtle nesting area under surveillance.
-
95-year-old crashes his motorcycle on the Tizimín-Río Lagartos highway
Tizimín, Yucatán, (July 19, 2021).- 95-year-old.
Leave a Comment