Scattered thunderstorms are forecast for the Yucatan Peninsula this week

Mérida, Yucatán.- As a result of a trough and a new tropical wave, scattered thunderstorms are expected in the Yucatan Peninsula at the beginning of this week.

Showers and strong storms are expected for the center, northwest, and southwest of Yucatan, southwest, and north of Campeche as well as for the center and north of the state of Quintana Roo.

In the case of Merida, scattered afternoon thunderstorms are expected, according to local meteorologists.

Maximum temperatures will be around 35 to 40 degrees in Yucatan and Campeche, and around 35 degrees for Quintana Roo. In the three states of the Peninsula, minimum temperatures will be between 20 and 25 degrees.

In Merida, maximum temperatures will be between 33 and 36, with a hot spell, and minimum temperatures will be around 25.

Let’s remember that it is not necessary to have a cyclonic threat to be alert, because in this hurricane season floods, leaks, falling trees, and other problems are very common.

