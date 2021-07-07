Satellite Internet coming to Mexico in October 2021

Tesla founder Elon Musk has received official permission from Mexican authorities to sell satellite wireless Internet products in Mexico through the Starlink brand, which in this country is managed by the company Starlink Satellite Systems Mexico, S. de RL de CV.

According to the El Economista newspaper, on April 2, the company requested permission from the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) to send and receive satellite signals to and from foreign satellites with coverage in Mexico.

After analysis, on May 28, the IFT gave the satellite internet firm authorization to operate in Mexico and a maximum of 180 calendar days to have its services ready, that is, Starlink satellite fixed Internet products should be available to Mexicans no later than October 28.

This approval will allow Starlink national coverage in the Mexican territory for 10 years, to 2031, which can be extended for equal periods if the company complies with the requirements established by the IFT.

Satellite wireless Internet is ideally suited for areas where connectivity has typically been a challenge. Unbounded by traditional ground infrastructure, Starlink Satellite Systems can deliver high-speed broadband internet service to locations where access has been unreliable or completely unavailable.

The company already offers service plans in the United States, for a monthly fee of $99 dollars and with browsing speeds of 1 Gbps.

According to Reuters, Elon Musk’s satellite internet company could offer global coverage starting in September. The president of the company, Gwynne Shotwell, indicated that SpaceX could transmit the service from space.

Source: El Economista

