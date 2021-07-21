Sanitary measures under constant surveillance by municipal inspectors at Mérida markets

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 21, 2021).- The sanitary measures to try to reduce the contagion by Covid-19 in the Lucas de Gálvez and San Benito markets, such as the mandatory use of face masks, healthy distance, temperature measurement, and constant application of antibacterial gel, are still in force in these supply centers where thousands of people visit on a daily basis.

Mérida City Council staff stationed at the main entrances to this commercial area to ensure that the allowed capacity is not exceeded, that those who enter or work there always wear a mask, and that the distribution of antibacterial gel remains constant.

The spikes in infections and deaths due to Covid for more than a month in the state and particularly in Mérida put the population on alert, which, given the fear of being infected, sees the need to redouble efforts to prevent the spread of the disease, especially when it comes to shopping in places like these markets, where traffic is very high almost every day and at all hours.

Along with the increase in the figures regarding infections and deaths from Covid-19, the prices of various daily consumer products among Yucatecans also register increases that force buyers to seek better prices and quality products.

