“Sand Sculptures” inaugurated on the traditional boardwalk of Progreso

Progreso, Yucatán, (July 03, 2021).- Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi went this Friday morning 2nd, to the traditional boardwalk to inaugurate and give recognition to the artists José Luis González and David Bianchi who donated their talent reflected in sculptures of sand, this for the 150th anniversary of this port.
These artistic expressions are found on the traditional boardwalk, behind the monument of the founder of the city and port of Progreso, Juan Miguel Castro Martin, and which have already been admired, both by locals and visitors during its manufacturing process.
José Luis González, artist and sculptor originally from Venezuela, in charge of the exhibition, expressed his gratitude for the reception: “the people here are very friendly. Thank you for lending us a space to show our work and for the respect you have given to the sculptures; people have not touched them and they have looked at them with respect ”, he stressed while acknowledging the efforts made by the authorities to take care of the beaches.
This event was also attended by the Councilor for Education, Culture and Sports, Patricia del Pilar Sauri Barroso, and the Director of Culture, Patricia Guadalupe Rosado González, who specified that the sand sculpture workshops were scheduled for Monday, July 5, Tuesday 6, and Wednesday, 7, this due to the recent announcement issued by the Yucatan Ministry of Health.
“We will only change the day of the workshops, the schedule will be the same; morning shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm, and afternoon shift from 4 to 6:30 pm. Registrations at the Casa de la Cultura office, and for more information you can contact us at the telephone number 9991697916 ”, concluded the municipal official.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Activities for the anniversary of the Port of Progreso are rescheduled
Progreso, Yucatán, (July 03, 2021).- “The.
-
Dorothy Ngutter, new U.S. Consul in Yucatán
Merida Yucatan (July 03, 2021).- With.
-
Pemex submarine duct fire is now under control near Campeche’s Ku-C oil platform
CAMPECHE, (JULY 03, 2021).- After the.
-
SEDATU and the Mérida City Council carry out joint works in the state capital
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 03, 2021).- During.
-
In the last 24 hours, Yucatan registered 315 new infections and 14 Covid-19 deaths
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 03, 2021).- This.
-
Covid-19 Delta strain is detected in Yucatán
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 03, 2021).- After.
-
Transgender politicians making progress in Mexico
Salma Luévano was arrested for publicly.
-
Senior citizens have suffered from discrimination during the pandemic in Playa del Carmen
Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo., (July.
-
Progreso beaches will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays
MÉRIDA, Yuc., (July 2, 2021).- The.
-
The sleepers for the Maya Train will be manufactured in Umán, Yucatán
Umán, Yucatán, (July 02, 2021).- In.
Leave a Comment