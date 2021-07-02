San Miguel de Allende celebrates its first LGBT wedding

On Pride day, Sol and Baby went to the Civil Registry to join in a civil marriage.
San Miguel de Allende, (July 02, 2021).- Through social networks, the first marriage between same-sex couples was announced in San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato.
In the framework of June 28, LGBT Pride Day, Sol Araiza and Rosa María Palma signed the act that formalizes their civil union.
“We are very proud to be part of the first legal LGBT marriage in the city of San Miguel de Allende. Congratulations to the brides Baby Palma & Sol Araiza for taking this great step for our community,” the PRIDE San Miguel account posted on Facebook of Allende.
According to Internet users, on February 14, 2020, three couples sought protection to be able to marry in the Civil Registry of the Magical Town.
A year and a half later, the couples attended the meeting, at 1 pm, with their witnesses to legally give the “yes, I accept” covered by the rainbow flag.
The link has been supported by Internet users who recognize that it is an advance for the exercise of the rights of the LGBT community.
Source: El Universal
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Senior citizens have suffered from discrimination during the pandemic in Playa del Carmen
Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo., (July.
-
Progreso beaches will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays
MÉRIDA, Yuc., (July 2, 2021).- The.
-
The sleepers for the Maya Train will be manufactured in Umán, Yucatán
Umán, Yucatán, (July 02, 2021).- In.
-
Tropical storm “Elsa” becomes a category 1 hurricane
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (July 02, 2021).- With.
-
Citizens denounce massive poisoning of domestic animals in Mérida
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (July 02, 2021).- Neighbors.
-
UNWTO says the Maya Train will triple tourism in southeastern Mexico
MÉXICO, (July 02, 2021).- The representative.
-
Why are so many Expats moving to the Riviera Maya?
The Riviera Maya has become a.
-
Chetumal and Belize prepare to reopen the southeast border of México
Chetumal, QRoo., (July 02, 2021).- Representatives.
-
U.S. Consulate in Merida says farewell to Consul General Courtney Beale
Merida, Yucatan July 1, 2021. The.
-
Mexico and the DEA agree to improve intelligence against organized crime
MEXICO, (July 02, 2021).- Authorities from.
Leave a Comment