San Miguel de Allende celebrates its first LGBT wedding

On Pride day, Sol and Baby went to the Civil Registry to join in a civil marriage.

San Miguel de Allende, (July 02, 2021).- Through social networks, the first marriage between same-sex couples was announced in San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato.

In the framework of June 28, LGBT Pride Day, Sol Araiza and Rosa María Palma signed the act that formalizes their civil union.

“We are very proud to be part of the first legal LGBT marriage in the city of San Miguel de Allende. Congratulations to the brides Baby Palma & Sol Araiza for taking this great step for our community,” the PRIDE San Miguel account posted on Facebook of Allende.

According to Internet users, on February 14, 2020, three couples sought protection to be able to marry in the Civil Registry of the Magical Town.

A year and a half later, the couples attended the meeting, at 1 pm, with their witnesses to legally give the “yes, I accept” covered by the rainbow flag.

The link has been supported by Internet users who recognize that it is an advance for the exercise of the rights of the LGBT community.

Source: El Universal

