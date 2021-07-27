Saline solution vaccines in Chiapas

CHIAPAS, MX.- An alleged doctor accused of having applied at least 300 fake COVID-19 vaccines in the state was arrested in Tapachula, informed the state prosecutor’s office.
Gerardo (N), who donned a medical uniform with the logos of the state Health Secretariat, is probably responsible for crimes in sanitary matters, forgery of seals, forgery of documents in general, usurpation of functions, and improper use of uniforms and insignia, to the detriment of the Health Secretariat of Chiapas and public health, according to the investigation folder of the District Attorney’s Office of the Border Coastal District.
The arrest took place when the accused was in a hotel in the city of Tapachula, Chiapas, where he allegedly summoned people with the promise that he would administer them the vaccine.
The prosecutor’s office informed that the alleged doctor was arrested in blatant violation, a plastic bag with empty syringe wrappers, two empty bottles of sodium chloride ( saline solution), COVID-19 vaccination certificate forms, a list of people to whom he applied the “vaccine”, a stamp for the prescriptions and a medical uniform with the logos of the state Ministry of Health were seized.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mexican priest is accused of rape and pederasty committed in 2002, he currently officiates in CDMX
MEXICO CITY, MX.- Although 19 years.
-
Violent eviction triggers confrontation between police and ‘squatters’ in Tulum (Video)
Tulum, Quibatana Roo, (July 27, 2021).
-
Over 300 tourists arrive at the beaches of Progreso with the first cruise ship of the year
Mérida, Yucatán.- This Monday, July 26th,.
-
Campeche businesses ask for more customer service hours
CAMPECHE, (July 27, 2021).- The new.
-
The coveted 300 hectares of Chapingo University trapped in the middle of Northern Mérida’s real estate growth
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 27, 2021).- Given.
-
AMLO confirms the creation of a new government-owned Mexican airline
This Monday, July 26, President Andres.
-
Warm weather and scattered showers expected in Merida this Tuesday, July 27
Tropical wave approaches the Peninsula Mérida,.
-
8 healthy junk food substitutes to satisfy your cravings
Junk Food… it’s hard to resist!.
-
Texas man facing animal cruelty charges after being caught on video abandoning dog on highway
A Texas man was arrested on Friday, July.
-
Philip Morris CEO predicts the end of Tobacco industry as we know it
The chief executive of the company.
Leave a Comment