Revolutionary student front insists on not returning to face-to-face classes

Mérida, Yucatán.- Students threatened to close schools as a pressure measure to speed up the vaccination process against coronavirus for young people in Mexico and Yucatan.

Pablo Moo, member of the National Federation of Revolutionary Students “Rafael Ramirez” (FNERRR) assured that students are at risk with the return to the classroom, so they assure that it is imperative that the vaccination process is accelerated to reduce the contagion of Covid-19.

“If the intention is to return to school, it should be done until 70% of the total population has been vaccinated. Because we believe that, once that percentage is vaccinated, we have fewer probabilities to get infected,” he said.

The member of this group recalled that they demanded the Federation to vaccinate the students, but when there was no response, they demand to accelerate the immunization process to the society in general.

However, the FNERRR stressed that the schools are also not in conditions conducive for students to return to the classroom, as they claim that 4 out of 10 schools have drinking water, in addition to the fact that only 60% of the institutions have electricity.

“We reject the president’s “yes or yes” because he says that students will return to the classrooms, “lightning or thunder” (as we say in Mexico), and that is not the right thing to do“, Pablo Moo pointed out.

It was reported that the student mobilization will take place on August 4 in Merida, while the closing of schools will be carried out in Kanasin and Yaxcabá, in both cases, in high schools.

It was also emphasized that this mobilization will be carried out nationally to make the voice of the students heard.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







