Revolutionary student front insists on not returning to face-to-face classes

Mérida, Yucatán.- Students threatened to close schools as a pressure measure to speed up the vaccination process against coronavirus for young people in Mexico and Yucatan.
Pablo Moo, member of the National Federation of Revolutionary Students “Rafael Ramirez” (FNERRR) assured that students are at risk with the return to the classroom, so they assure that it is imperative that the vaccination process is accelerated to reduce the contagion of Covid-19.
“If the intention is to return to school, it should be done until 70% of the total population has been vaccinated. Because we believe that, once that percentage is vaccinated, we have fewer probabilities to get infected,” he said.
The member of this group recalled that they demanded the Federation to vaccinate the students, but when there was no response, they demand to accelerate the immunization process to the society in general.
However, the FNERRR stressed that the schools are also not in conditions conducive for students to return to the classroom, as they claim that 4 out of 10 schools have drinking water, in addition to the fact that only 60% of the institutions have electricity.
“We reject the president’s “yes or yes” because he says that students will return to the classrooms, “lightning or thunder” (as we say in Mexico), and that is not the right thing to do“, Pablo Moo pointed out.
It was reported that the student mobilization will take place on August 4 in Merida, while the closing of schools will be carried out in Kanasin and Yaxcabá, in both cases, in high schools.
It was also emphasized that this mobilization will be carried out nationally to make the voice of the students heard.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Sentimental couple of German citizen is arrested for alleged femicide
QUINTANA ROO, (July 30, 2021).- A.
-
New Software Catches Politicians When They Are Wasting Time On Their Phones During Session
A digital artist created the software,.
-
After 4 months, Xcaret Group refuses to provide information on the death of 13-year-old Leo
Chetumal, Quintana Roo, (July 30, 2021).
-
Renowned Yucatecan journalist Enrique Vidal, dies at 81
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 30, 2021).- This.
-
Mexico and Central America on alert for African swine fever outbreak
The International Organization for Agricultural Health warned.
-
According to INEGI, Covid-19 is the second cause of death in Yucatan and Campeche
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 30, 2021) .-.
-
Up to 65 years in prison in Yucatán for the crime of femicide
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 30, 2021) .-.
-
The Tren Maya station in Playa del Carmen finds home on the corner of Avenida 38 and Federal Highway
PLAYA DEL CARMEN, MX.- The Fondo.
-
First virtual festival dedicated to cats and their caretakers in Yucatan to take place August 7
The virtual event will be held.
-
Goodbye ‘home office’; return to the workplace is imminent after vaccination
According to the Ministry of Health,.
Leave a Comment