Results of the public consultation on the mega pig farms in Yucatan are published

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 25, 2021).- The Maya peoples of San Fernando, Kinchil and Celestún, Yucatán municipalities, accompanied by human rights observers, carried out the consultative phase of the consultation process on mega-pig farms.
The Outrage Organization, said that this exercise was carried out despite the presence of the company, who in public obstructed and delegitimized the consultation, but at the same time operated in different ways through threats, confrontation and even monetary coercion; since different people were heard mentioning that the company was distributing money in exchange for voting in favor of the pig farm.
They claim that this had a significant influence on the climate of tension and on the result of the consultations carried out in San Fernando and Kinchil, in the first with a vote of difference and in the second, in favor of the permanence of the farms.
The results of the consultative phase were: in Celestún, the people spoke out for the refusal to allow the pig farms to continue (1101 “no” and 7 “yes”).
The results in San Fernando, fenced off under threat from the farm, was a “no” to this farm continuing to operate in the town’s territory (59 “no” and 58 “yes”). In Kinchil, in a climate of tension, the result was a “yes” for the factories to continue operating (576 “yes” and 423 “no”).
Source: Reporteros Hoy
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
People in Merida protest against the use of masks and vaccination
Mérida, Yucatán.- While the cases of.
-
Maya Train would eliminate AMLO’s Sembrando Vida project in Kimbilá, Yucatan
Kimbilá, Yucatan.- Ejidatarios participating in the.
-
US police kill an indigenous Oaxacan migrant in California
Organizations and indigenous migrant communities of.
-
Man dies in the Port of Sisal, he hit his head while diving
Sisal, Yucatán, (July 26, 2021).- A.
-
Cable company employee electrocuted while working on a CFE post
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 26, 2021).- An.
-
In Yucatán, injuries in traffic accidents increase by 150%
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 26, 2021).- The.
-
“Tropical Wave Train” is coming to the Yucatan Peninsula
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 26, 2021).- After.
-
Despite being vaccinated, Covid infections increase among healthcare workers
During the past week, 15 people.
-
SSP agents save a two-year-old boy from dying in Progreso
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (July 26, 2021).- The.
-
Border Patrol agents in Texas keep detaining thousands of migrants every day
MCALLEN, Texas – In the pre-dawn.
Leave a Comment