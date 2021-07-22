Restaurants will extend working hours until 11 at night in Yucatán

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 22, 2021).- As a result of the constant meetings with restauranteurs of Yucatán to listen to their concerns and needs, the State Government and the representatives of that sector reached new agreements that will come into force in the near future, if the Committee of Experts in Public Health approves them and the conditions of the pandemic allow it, which are the following:

The restaurants will be able to offer their services to the public until 11 at night.

To ensure that restaurant workers can return to their homes after their shift, Extraordinary Mobility Permits will be issued so that duly identified vehicles and personnel can circulate until 12:30 am; extending the vehicular mobility restriction.

The capacity at the tables in these establishments will be expanded from 6 to 8 people.

The General Coordinator of Advisors, Álvaro Juanes Laviada, held a virtual meeting with representatives of this sector, which bring together 130 establishments of the branch, who expressed their support for the new agreements and thanked having been listened to by the state government and taken into account for advance in the reactivation of the state’s economy but always preserving the health of Yucatecans.

On behalf of the businessmen, Guillermo Mendicuti Loría, former leader of the National Chamber of the Restaurant and Seasoned Food Industry (Canirac), Yucatán delegation, and owner of the Los Trompos restaurant franchise, highlighted the State Government’s willingness to remain open to dialogue and listen to the private initiative.

Juanes Laviada explained that the newly agreed measures must be approved by the Committee of Experts in Public Health since the main indicators of the pandemic are currently stable.

Likewise, the state official pointed out that the Extraordinary Mobility Permits will be issued by the Department of Sanitary Risks, however, the vehicles must be labeled or with identification of the business and the staff must have the credentials that accredit them as an employee of the restaurant. The number of Permits will be in accordance with the size of the businesses.

Also present at the meeting were Álvaro Traconis Flores, former local Canirac leader and manager of the corporate that operates the T.G.I Friday’s franchise; Bernardo Fernández Cárdenas, from the Hacienda Teya Restaurant; Gabriel Solís Casares, vice president of Grupo Nicxa; Eduardo Medina García, from the 130 Grados and Cienfuegos restaurants; and Jorge Jiménez, from the Crabster, San Bravo and Silver Fish restaurants.

Finally, Álvaro Juanes agreed with the representatives of that sector to keep the dialogue channel open, and listening to his proposals for economic reactivation can be carried out in the best way and without putting economic activities or health at risk.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







